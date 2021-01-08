Clear

Ruth J. Nichols Jewett, 91

Ruth Nichols Jewett, 91, of St. Joseph, died peacefully at her home on December 28, 2020.

Ruth was born October 26, 1929, in St. Joseph, MO to Joseph and Luella (Harmon) Tanner.

She was a clerical worker and homemaker, but was most proud of her 20 years as a volunteer at Heartland Medical Center. Ruth was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish for many years.

Preceding her in death were husbands, Robert Nichols and Dr. Jesse G. Jewett; brothers, Norman, Carl, Loren; and two sisters Judy Sparks and Francis Stehr.

Survivors include a son Michael Nichols and wife Carrie; brother Don Tanner and wife Kathy; sister Cherie Jewett; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

