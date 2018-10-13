Ruth L. Taylor

June 12, 1930 - October 13, 2018

Ruth L. Taylor 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at her home. She was born June 12, 1930 in Dearborn, MO, daughter of the late Ventra and Charles Ellis. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed crochet, coloring books for adults, fishing, gardening, playing pool, and even played on a bowling team for a couple years. She was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God, St. Joseph, MO. Ruth was preceded in death by parents, her husband, Robert D. Taylor, son, Randy Taylor, daughter-in-law, Sharon Conroy, brothers, Charles Jr., Earl, and John Ellis, sisters, Eva Helene Ellis, and Jeanette Graves. Survivors include, sons, Michael (Christy) Conroy Roger (Lonna) Conroy, and Blayne Conroy all of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Tina Taylor (Amy Coats), Saint Joseph, MO, daughter-in-law, Patricia Harrison of St. Joseph, MO, a sister, Vickie (John) Adams, Saint Joseph, MO, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 19, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating, The Interment will be at the Dearborn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.