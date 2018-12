Ruth Lorraine Swindler (Fowler) July 28, 1921 – December 20, 2018

Ruth L. Swindler

1921-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Ruth Lorraine Swindler, 97, Cameron, passed away on December 20, 2018.

Ruth was born on July 28, 1921 in Polo, Missouri to E.M. and Rose (Shafer) Fowler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Swindler; daughter, Wanda Wall; 2 brothers, Paul and John Fowler and 2 sisters, Sue Swindler and Faye Burnett.

Ruth was a member of the Cameron Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors: 2 sons, Ken (Sharon) Swindler, Cameron and Keith (Kathy) Swindler, Gladstone, MO; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Cameron Church of the Nazarene, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donations to Cameron Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.