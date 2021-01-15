Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ruth M. Beasley, 95

Ruth M. Beasley 1925-2021 Ruth M. Beasley, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 2:00 PM

Ruth M. Beasley, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
She was born December 25, 1925 in Skidmore, Missouri to James and Daisy (Nowland) Lowrance.
Ruth married Charles F. Beasley, Jr. on July 19, 1946. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2010.
She was a bank teller at 1st National Bank in St. Joseph for a few years after high school, then became a homemaker.
Ruth was an excellent cook. She loved bowling, crafts, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was a member of Woodson Chapel Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dianne and Tom Hund and Three Rivers Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include son, David Beasley (Debbie); daughters, Cindee Schopfer (Rick) and Sandra Coker (Thomas); grandchildren, David Jr. (Lacy), Derrick (Alethea) and Daniel(Amanda) Beasley, Justin Schopfer (Cassy), Jennifer Schweigerdt (Brent), and Allison and Matthew Coker; grandchildren, Kian, Macen, Zackary, Owen and Wyatt Beasley, Haley, Ava, Lucas and Harper Schopfer, and Rylee and Brooks Schweigerdt; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Three Rivers Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories