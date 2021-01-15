Ruth M. Beasley, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born December 25, 1925 in Skidmore, Missouri to James and Daisy (Nowland) Lowrance.

Ruth married Charles F. Beasley, Jr. on July 19, 1946. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2010.

She was a bank teller at 1st National Bank in St. Joseph for a few years after high school, then became a homemaker.

Ruth was an excellent cook. She loved bowling, crafts, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was a member of Woodson Chapel Church.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dianne and Tom Hund and Three Rivers Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; three brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include son, David Beasley (Debbie); daughters, Cindee Schopfer (Rick) and Sandra Coker (Thomas); grandchildren, David Jr. (Lacy), Derrick (Alethea) and Daniel(Amanda) Beasley, Justin Schopfer (Cassy), Jennifer Schweigerdt (Brent), and Allison and Matthew Coker; grandchildren, Kian, Macen, Zackary, Owen and Wyatt Beasley, Haley, Ava, Lucas and Harper Schopfer, and Rylee and Brooks Schweigerdt; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Three Rivers Hospice.