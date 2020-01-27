Ruth Mary Hall (Horswell), 78

Ruth Mary Hall, age 78, resident of Platte City, MO (formerly from Sault Ste. Marie, MI) passed away on January 23, 2020.

Ruth was born on November 11, 1941 to Harold and Nada (Jorgenson) Horswell on their farm in Armstrong, IA. Ruth married her loving husband David Hall on May 12, 1962. Ruth grew up in a very musical family. Her mother and dad were a popular duo who entertained throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. She and Dave also shared a love of music and performed throughout the Midwest for many years as Ruthie and Dave. She shared her life-long love of music with others through her beautiful voice and also by teaching organ and piano for many years to her wonderful students.

Ruth is survived by her husband Dave and four children, Tim (Joan) Hall of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Tina (Altaf) Hall Uddin of Shawnee, KS; Ramona Hall of Lansing, MI; and Melissa Petropolous of Shawnee, KS. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Brooke, David, Tim, Mary and Sara, as well as two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Harper. She is also survived by her sister Rhea Maes of Mankato, MN, brother Dave (Judy) Horswell of Dumfries, VA and brother Dan (Barbara) Horswell of Venice, FL.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stanley Horswell.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on January 28, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO, followed by burial at Platte City Cemetery.