Ruth Mary Kragel, 93, of St. Joseph, formerly of Corning, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Ruth was born on April 1, 1926 in Denison, Iowa to the late Edward and Teresa (Herbers) Dozler. She was raised on the family farm. She was a 1953 graduate of Denison High School.

She married the love of her life, James Frederick Kragel, on August 1, 1949. He passed away on September 4, 2014. Together, they enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and watching their sons play sports. Ruth and James owned and operated the LaConne Motel in Corning, Iowa.

Ruth was a devout Catholic with strong faith and a generous spirit. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. She was also a member of the St. Patrick's Church and Ladies Guild in Corning, Iowa as well as St. Rosa Lima Parish in Denison, Iowa. She was a tireless volunteer for all of her church homes.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by son Darrell Kragel; sister Alice Dozler-Holst and brother Paul Dozler.

Survivors: sons, Don Kragel (Jeanette), Dennis Kragel (Lori), David Kragel (Sharlene); grandchildren, Summer Kragel, Sunnie Kragel, Alex Kragel (Amanda), Ryan Kragel (Audra); great-grandchildren, Carson and Connor Kragel and Ava, Anna and Abigail Kragel; brother Earl Dozler (Dorothy).

Graveside Service and Interment 3:00 PM; Saturday; January 11, 2020 at St. Rosa Lima Cemetery in Denison, Iowa.

Parish Rosary 6:30 PM; Friday; January 10, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:30 PM at our chapel.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (4503 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, MO 64506)