Ruth Swartz 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on April 22, 2021. Ruth was born on November 12, 1934. Ruth was proceeded in death by husband James Swartz and sister Shirley Krull. She will be missed by her sister Carol Lee Cleland, daughter Sunny Tunell and son Steven Swartz and numerous relatives and friends. Ruth was an RN and spent most of her career as a school nurse for the St Joseph, MO school district. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick St Joseph, MO 64506from 6-8 Friday April 30th and the funeral will be at 10am Saturday May 1st, burial to follow Memorial Park Cemetery.