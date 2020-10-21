Ruth Thelma (Barnes) Gourley, 99

Ruth Thelma (Barnes) Gourley passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Ruth was born January 18, 1921 and attended country elementary schools graduating from Savannah High School. She married Jack L. Gourley who preceded her in death September 15, 1998. Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents, son Terry Gourley and nine brothers and sisters. She was a member of Cumberland Ridge Presbyterian Church and one of the first employees of Hallmark and Dannen Feeds. Ruth lived in Kansas City, Washington D.C. and Harlingen, Texas as well as Savannah, Missouri. She loved dancing, traveling, whittling and listening to Michael Buble. Ruth’s favorite mantra was “Keep on Keepin’ On.” She was known by all as “The Boss.” Survivors include son John Gourley, grandson Revson Gourley-Rice, Rebecca Kelly, Alexis Schultz-Rodney and family, Brooke Beaty, Dianna and Taylor Tipton, Corey Lemon and Thelma Taylor along with many other loving relatives and close friends.

Farewell graveside service Thursday, 1:00 p.m., October 29, 2020 at the Savannah Cemetery.