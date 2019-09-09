Ruth V. Taylor December 12, 1923 - September 06, 2019

Ruth V. (Ramsey) Taylor passed away Friday, September 6th, 2019 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born on December 12, 1923 in Holt County, Missouri to John and Molly Ramsey. She graduated from Savannah High School in the class of 1937. Ruth married Donald C. Taylor on April 20, 1944 in Troy, Kansas. Together they raised four children. Avonna (deceased), Greg (Kansas City, Missouri), Beth (St. Joseph, Missouri), Doug and Pam (St. Joseph, Missouri).

For many years she operated Humpty Dumpty Sitter Service sending sitters in to people's homes. She was a member and former trustee at Ashland United Methodist Church where she was a member of Wesleyan Class. Ruth was a charter member at the Bessie Ellison preschool, OES Radiant Chapter 88 and Social CLub, and the Runcie Club.

Ruth was a loving Mother who cherished her family. The absolute joy of her heart were her three grandchildren, Morgan (Austin, Texas), Daniel and Christopher (Kansas City, Missouri). A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Carriage Square who showed love and compasstion to our Mother for many years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside service and interment on Wednesday morning, September 11th at 10:00 AM at Mount Auburn Cemetery.