Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ruth Vaughn, 91

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ruth Vaughn
1929-2020

Ruth Vaughn, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born August 30, 1929, to Clifford Everett and Minerva Ellen (Riley) Watts.
Ruth married Maynard Vaughn Jr. June 1, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1988.
She was a secretary/bookkeeper.
Ruth enjoyed playing cards and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Gene Watts and infant Howard Lee Watts.
Survivors include son, Marvin Vaughn; daughters, Janice Abels, Marilyn Whorton (Ivan) and Sharon McMichael (David); grandchildren, Ben Hughes IV, William Johnson, Dawn Michelle Manning (Doug), Karla and Anthony (Sunny) Abels, Janelle DeGrafft (Greg), Julie Bennett (Chris), Andrea VanHoozer (Kurt), Nathan, Orri (Katie) and Brock McMichals; several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to DeKalb Historical Society and Orchid Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After strong winds and a little precipitation temperatures dropped slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories