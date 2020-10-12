Ruth Vaughn

1929-2020

Ruth Vaughn, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.

She was born August 30, 1929, to Clifford Everett and Minerva Ellen (Riley) Watts.

Ruth married Maynard Vaughn Jr. June 1, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1988.

She was a secretary/bookkeeper.

Ruth enjoyed playing cards and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Gene Watts and infant Howard Lee Watts.

Survivors include son, Marvin Vaughn; daughters, Janice Abels, Marilyn Whorton (Ivan) and Sharon McMichael (David); grandchildren, Ben Hughes IV, William Johnson, Dawn Michelle Manning (Doug), Karla and Anthony (Sunny) Abels, Janelle DeGrafft (Greg), Julie Bennett (Chris), Andrea VanHoozer (Kurt), Nathan, Orri (Katie) and Brock McMichals; several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to DeKalb Historical Society and Orchid Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.