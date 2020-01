Ruth Weis

1941-2020

Ruth Weis, 78, Braymer, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

She was born October 3, 1941.

Ruth married Leonard Weis on May 18, 1963.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include Leonard, of the home; daughter, Kathy Jo Petree (Jeff); siblings, Faye Diveley, Roger Diveley (Darlene) and George Diveley (Deb).

Ruth was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.