Rutha's Obituary

Jane Orth

1941-2019

Rutha Jane Orth 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 8, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Velma and Thurman Newberry. She graduated from Easton high school, class of 1957. Jane married Leland Orth on January 23, 1961 and they were married for 58 wonderful years. Together, they had two children., Leland Andrew "Andy" Orth and Kim Orth (Hodge). Jane was a homemaker in the fullest sense of the word, filling her home with laughter, patience and comfort for her friends and family. She enjoyed decorating cakes, working in her flower garden, crafts, crocheting, and travel, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jane was well known throughout the community and loved by many. Her kind spirit and beautiful smile touched everyone she met. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6760 women's auxiliary, lifetime member of the DAV association, the Red Hat Society, and Order of the Eastern Star Garland Chapter #287. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, son: Andy Orth, brothers: Thurman D. Newberry, and George Newberry, sister: Kay Woolard, and sister-in law: Linda Newberry. Survivors include, husband: Leland Orth, Saint Joseph, MO daughter: Kim (Thomas) Hodge, St. Joseph, MO, grand daughters: Brooke (Kyle) Chestnut, Liberty, MO and Brittany (Joshua) Comninellis, St. Joseph, MO, great grandchildren: Gideon and Shiloh Comninellis, brothers: Lawrence (Susan) Newberry, Ronald Newberry, and Robert (Gail) Newberry, sisters: Helen Nelson, Sue Grable, Neva (Albert) Helfrey and sister-in law Rita Newberry, all of St. Joseph, MO, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Kurt Gelman officiating. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Susan G . Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.