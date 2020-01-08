Clear

Ryan "Bubba" Barnes, 27

Visitation: Friday, January 10th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Service: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment: Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, MO.

Ryan "Bubba" Barnes, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away January 6, 2020.

Ryan was born on June 7, 1992 in St. Joseph to Dave & Patty (Fattig) Barnes.

He attended Benton High School and obtained his GED. Ryan loved spending time with his friends, music and video games.

Preceded in death: grandfather, Delbert Fattig; paternal grandparents, James Pickrel & Ellen Barnes; aunt, Rhonda Fattig; great-aunt, Helen Pickrel.

Survivors: parents; maternal grandmother, Levetta Fattig; cousin who was like a brother, Kyle Weldon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM; Friday; January 10, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral: 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at our chapel. Interment: Armstrong Cemetery in Rushville, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

