Ryan "Bubba" Barnes, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away January 6, 2020.
Ryan was born on June 7, 1992 in St. Joseph to Dave & Patty (Fattig) Barnes.
He attended Benton High School and obtained his GED. Ryan loved spending time with his friends, music and video games.
Preceded in death: grandfather, Delbert Fattig; paternal grandparents, James Pickrel & Ellen Barnes; aunt, Rhonda Fattig; great-aunt, Helen Pickrel.
Survivors: parents; maternal grandmother, Levetta Fattig; cousin who was like a brother, Kyle Weldon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM; Friday; January 10, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral: 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at our chapel. Interment: Armstrong Cemetery in Rushville, Missouri.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Related Content
- Ryan "Bubba" Barnes, 27
- Ryan Tyler Mace May 10, 1983 - October 27, 2018
- Ryan L. Frakes, 49
- William "Bill" Junior Barnes 87
- Patty Barnes, 71, Savannah, Missouri
- Jonathon Ryan Richardson, 37,Callao, Missouri
- Sheila Kay Flood (Barnes), 72, Cameron, MO
- Ryan Lee Nolan, 18, Kansas City, Missouri
- Jacob Ryan Ball 29, of Olathe, Kansas
- Ryan Douglas Roseberry, 44, Omaha, NE