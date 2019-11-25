Ryan Douglas Roseberry, 44, Omaha, NE

Ryan's Obituary

Ryan Douglas Roseberry, 44, died at home on November 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ryan was born May 27, 1975, in Norman, Oklahoma, the son of Harvey and Vicky (Smith) Roseberry. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond Catholic High School in 1994, and Benedictine College in 1998 with B.A. in Economics. Ryan married Connie Pike on September 17, 2005, and they had two children, Addy and Jake. He worked his entire career for the United States Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist.

Ryan was an exceptional athlete and fierce competitor. Collegiately he played baseball and football. He adored his family and was an enthusiastic and vocal supporter at all of his children’s activities. He was a natural coach and loved coaching his children’s sports teams. He later turned his passion to golf and could be frequently found on a golf course. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent de Paul Men’s Club, where he was instrumental in increasing participation and growing camaraderie, particularly with its golf league. He was an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oklahoma Sooners. He loved smoking meats on his two Big Green Eggs for family and friends. He was gifted with a great sense of style and had matching shoes for every outfit. He made friends fast and easily, his good nature and infectious personality will never, ever be forgotten. He made an impact on every community through which he traveled: Norman, OK; St. Joseph, MO; Atchison, KS; Chicago, IL, and finally, Omaha. To say his death will leave a void in the innumerable people who love him is an understatement. Life will certainly be less fun without Ryan.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Addy and Jake; parents, Harvey and Vicky Roseberry of St. Joseph, MO; sister Michele (Todd) Euler and their children, Hope and Elle of Bentonville, AR; aunts, Debby (John) Miljavac, Judy Smith, siblings in-law, Tina, Sarah, and Matthew Pike; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, teammates, and people who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Lorena Roseberry, Garth and Sally Smith; uncles: Kent Smith, Perry Roseberry, Clinton Roseberry, and aunt, Linda Daly.

Family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 5pm to 7pm, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 10am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Roseberry Children Education Fund.