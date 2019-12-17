Ryan L. Frakes, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born May 13, 1970.

Ryan married Michelle Dewey August 13, 1994.

He graduated from Central High School in 1988. After receiving his associate degree Ryan had several drafting jobs, the latest was working for CST Industries.

He was a long-standing and regular attendee at Grace Evangelical Church. Ryan loved volunteering with Vacation Bible School and dressing up as Chewbacca and Tank.

He passed his passion for the outdoors and love of soccer and fishing on to his daughters; he thoroughly enjoyed teaching them how to play the game and fish. Ryan played golf whenever he had a chance. He was a huge Chiefs and Sooners fan; he even named his beloved English bulldogs, Boomer Sooner and Vada May. Fourth of July was always a huge event for him; buying several fireworks for the entire family to enjoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven Frakes, Mary (Hamby) Jones; sister, Rachel Olson; and brother, Jason Waltemath.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Michelle; daughters, Amanda Kendall (Kyle), Gracelyn Frakes; brothers, Jack Frakes, Jesse Frakes; grandmother, Shirley Frakes; step-mothers, Barb Frakes, Connie Frakes; mother and father-in-law, Michael and Beverly Dewey; sister-in-law, Janette Yardley (Travis); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Li Fraumeni Association, lfsassociation.org or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.