Ryan Newton, 32, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born on September 18, 1987 to Paul and Jennifer Newton in Omaha, Nebraska.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, dirt bikes, cars, gambling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Anything Ryan put his mind to he was successful at. His sweet spirit touched everyone he was around, and he was always willing to help anyone in need. He could light up a room with his smile and quirky sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer Newton.

He will be missed by his father, Paul; siblings Josh Newton (Aggie), Nick Newton (Erica), Whitney Ames (Quentin), Taylor Newton, Sarah Newton, his aunt Mitzi Krause, and his ten nephews and nieces.

The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, June 17th from 2:00-4:00pm at Simplify Funeral Home, 2335 St. Joseph Ave. Obituary and online guestbook can be found at simplifyfunerals.com.