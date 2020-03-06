Clear

Ryan Scott Myers, 48

Visitation: Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ryan Scott Myers, 48, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was born November 21, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ryan always dreamed of working in law enforcement, that dream became a reality when he was offered a position with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s department after he completed the academy. He was a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad from 2009-2017. His latest position was as a security guard.
Ryan never met a stranger; he remembered everyone even if he only met them once. Going to the store or shopping with Ryan was never a quick trip because he knew so many people and would talk to everyone.
He enjoyed traveling, spending time at the ocean, especially the California coast. He loved his family beyond measure and loved all animals.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Betty Chambers; paternal grandparents, Ambrose and Maxine Myers; stepfather, Harold James; uncle, Steven Chambers; and aunt, Norma Myers-Salsberry.
Survivors include his son, Owen Gabriel Myers; mother, Linda James; father, Jerry Myers (Patricia); sister, Stacy Rezek (Tony); nephews, Evan and Quin Rezek; his beloved pet, Jincy; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to KC Pet Project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Highs will be a little cooler on Friday with temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 50s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories