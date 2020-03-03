Clear

SSGT Carl Edwin Barger, 94

No services are scheduled at this time. ■ Inurnment: Leavenworth National Cemetery. Mt. Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:53 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

SSGT Carl Edwin Barger, 94, Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born October 6, 1925 in rural Oklahoma.
Carl married Marilyn MacDonald September 2, 1956.
He enlisted in the army in 1946. In 1947, he became part of one of the nation’s first Air Force, spending time in Korea and earning a bronze star. He retired in 1967 from the Air Force Security Police.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include Marilyn, of the home; sons, Wayne and wife, Trenity, Edwin and William Barger; grandchildren, Josh Barger (Ava), Sierra Collins (Sean), Lukas Anderson, and Treten Marschel; and five great grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery.

