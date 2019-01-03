Clear

Saeko "Junko" Phillips September 1, 1935 - December 27, 2018

Funeral services: Monday at 3:00 p.m. the Rupp Chapel. Sister Barb Conroy officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Saeko "Junko" Phillips 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at her home. She was born September 1, 1935 in Amami Oshima Japan, daughter of the late Tsuneko and Seako Ishizawa. She graduated from high school, and worked at Big Smith & H.D. Lee Garment as a machine operator. She was very proud of her American Citizenship, and loved going to her kids' track meets, football games, gymnastics and wrestling matches, she was a great cook and seamstress, who loved to dance and plant flowers. She was a Baptist. Junko was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Jeffrey Phillips. Survivors include, husband, John Phillips of the home, four children: Jerry Lee (Connie) Phillips, April (Eric) Bruder, Pamela (Tim) Woodruff, and John (Brie) Phillips all of St. Joseph, 13 grandchildren, Megan Regan, Joshua & Breanna Phillips, Erica & Chad Bruder, Taylor Ellis, Timothy, Kyle & Kirstan Woodruff, Joben, Brynn, Braylee,& Josiah Phillips, great grandchildren, Kyliss Phillips, Olivia & Rhett Ellis, and Rowan Woodruff.

