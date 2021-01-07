Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sally Ann Blanc, 66

Sally Ann Blanc 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:12 PM

Sally Ann Blanc 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 2, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Alma and Eugene Braman. She graduated from Savannah High School, and she attended Missouri Western State College. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force. She worked as a Psychiatric Aid with Northwest Missouri Rehabilitation Center. She loved to travel, going from the west to east coast. She was a member of the New Life Cathedral Church. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Eugene I Braman, and brother, Glenn Braman. Survivors include: Mother, Alma R. Braman, husband, Larry Blanc of the home, sons, Anthony (Geraldine) Salvato, Seattle, WA and Richard Salvato, Kansas City, KS, granddaughter, Gypsy Salvato, sister, Bertha Vanderbilt, Platte Woods, MO, and brothers, Donald Braman and Roy (Sue) Braman. Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Robert Flach officiating. Military Honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories