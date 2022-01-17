Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sally Lynn Roberts, 71

Sally Lynn Roberts 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:09 PM

Sally Lynn Roberts 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. She was born March 13, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Helen & Daniel Parker Sr. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at ERA Environmental and Safety as an Environmental Consultant. She enjoyed working around her farm, spending time with her animals, and most especially spending time with her grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Allen Roberts, and brother, Daniel Edwin Parker Jr. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Jerry) Senter, Blue Springs, MO, and son, Zachary Fetty, grandchildren, J.D., Elizabeth, Sidney, and Aspen, three great grandchildren, brother, Jeff (Elveeta) Parker, and sister, Rufena (Larry) Burton. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Roberts has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories