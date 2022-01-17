Sally Lynn Roberts 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. She was born March 13, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Helen & Daniel Parker Sr. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at ERA Environmental and Safety as an Environmental Consultant. She enjoyed working around her farm, spending time with her animals, and most especially spending time with her grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Allen Roberts, and brother, Daniel Edwin Parker Jr. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Jerry) Senter, Blue Springs, MO, and son, Zachary Fetty, grandchildren, J.D., Elizabeth, Sidney, and Aspen, three great grandchildren, brother, Jeff (Elveeta) Parker, and sister, Rufena (Larry) Burton. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Roberts has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.