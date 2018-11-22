Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sam A Smith January 02, 1963 - November 22, 2018

Visitation: 12-1 pm Friday, Funeral Service 1:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Chapel. Memorials are requested to the Sam Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or to donate online, log on to www.ruppfuneral.com, Sams obituary, and funeral fund in left margin.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:31 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Sam A. Smith 55, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 2, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Joyce Smith, wife, Debra Smith, brother, Henry Smith, Jr., and sister, Janet Smith. Survivors include sisters, Lydia Blohm, Rebecca Hughes, Deloris (Phillip) Fanning, Angela Harbord, and Jennifer Smith, brother in law, Kevin Blohm, and step-son, James Ditto. Visitation: 12-1 pm Friday, Funeral Service 1:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Chapel. Memorials are requested to the Sam Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or to donate online, log on to www.ruppfuneral.com, Sams obituary, and funeral fund in left margin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events