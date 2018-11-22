Sam A. Smith 55, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 2, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Joyce Smith, wife, Debra Smith, brother, Henry Smith, Jr., and sister, Janet Smith. Survivors include sisters, Lydia Blohm, Rebecca Hughes, Deloris (Phillip) Fanning, Angela Harbord, and Jennifer Smith, brother in law, Kevin Blohm, and step-son, James Ditto. Visitation: 12-1 pm Friday, Funeral Service 1:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Chapel. Memorials are requested to the Sam Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or to donate online, log on to www.ruppfuneral.com, Sams obituary, and funeral fund in left margin.
Related Content
- Sam A Smith January 02, 1963 - November 22, 2018
- Gary Eugene Jundy November 22, 1951 - August 22, 2018
- Lloyd Melvin Roberts January 18, 1929 - November 02, 2018
- Darrell Ray Adams October 12, 1963 - October 15, 2018
- Arlene Marie Smith January 25, 1921 - March 31, 2018
- Jennifer Eileen Martin November 22, 1962 - April 28, 2018
- Henry Edward Ruhnke November 22, 1937 - October 12, 2018
- Delbert Wilfong February 22, 1955 - November 09, 2018
- Junior Vincent April 22, 1919 - November 23, 2018
- Barbara Louella Wright March 13, 1928 - November 22, 2018