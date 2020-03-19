Sammi Jo Weyer 27, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday March 16, 2020. She was born August 27, 1992 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked as a CNA and believed in Jesus. She is survived by mother, Rebecca Funk, maternal grandparents, Judith & Barry Huber, maternal grandfather, Richard Funk, sisters, Courtney (Eli) Burton, and Andrea Funk, brothers, Jeremy Bradbury, Brian Bradbury, and Tyler (Misty) Funk, nephews, Dominic, and Jaxson, niece, Amelia, numerous and nephews, uncle, Tony Foster, aunts: Margo Lankford, Donita Funk, and Tina Lumsden, and biological father Lloyd Weyer. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following 2:00 pm at the Rupp Chapel. She will be cremated following the funeral services. Memorials are requested to the Sammi Jo Weyer memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online "funeral fund". Funeral will be live streamed 2:00 pm Friday, on website, Online live stream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com