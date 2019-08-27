Clear
Samuel J. Grimes 63, of St. Joseph,MO

Funeral Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:00 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Interment with Military Honors Maple Grove Cemetery Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:00 PM 209 Madison Street Oregon, Missouri 64473

Posted: Aug 27, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Samuel's Obituary

Samuel J. Grimes 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Sam was born on May 28, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO to the late John and Hazel (Rostock) Grimes.
He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and following in the military tradition in his family, Sam served his country in the United States Marine Corps attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service and honorable discharge from the Marines, Sam worked for the former Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and later worked at Wal-Mart.
Sam continued to serve even after his passing by being an organ donor.
Mr. Grimes is survived by brothers; John S, Grimes, Roy W. (Sandy) Grimes, James E. (Linda) Grimes, and Asher B. Grimes. Nephew; Dr. Ryan M. Grimes, nieces; Jessica Mooneyham and Shephanie Badia.
Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, MO.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the United States Marine Corps Reserve "Toys for Tots" program.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
