Samuel John Zebelean, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away July 30, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born on August 22, 1929, to Ion and Saveta Zebelean. Ion and Saveta emigrated from Romania circa 1905 and John was their last surviving child of this great Romanian family.

John married his sweetheart Nancy Townsend on May 9, 1953, and together they lived a great life. Nancy passed away on December 17, 2020.

He was of the Catholic faith, formerly attended St. James Catholic Church.

John served in the Korean conflict was awarded the Blue Cross and was honorably discharged in 1952.

John worked for the Union Pacific (and former Missouri Pacific) Railroad for over 40 years. John was General Chairman for the local union and represented his local Union Members for over 25 years. John and Nancy together represented the local Old Timers (railroad retirees) in the National events in the 1990s and 2000s.

Together John and Nancy went on over 65 cruises all over the world during their retirement. John loved his children and his grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents, brother Theodore Zebelean, sisters, Lucille Zebelean, Anna Nelms, Sophia Sansone, and Francis Stumpf.

Additional survivors include his children, Samuel Zebelean, Jr, St. Joseph, Missouri, Lee Ann Ramsay (Fred) St. Joseph, Missouri, Daniel Charles Zebelean (DeAnn), Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Ann Dudley (Robert), St. Joseph, Missouri, grandchildren, Samuel Zebelean, III, Ryan Ramsay, Chris Ramsay, Danielle Zebelean, Devin Zebelean, Denali Zebelean, Aaron Dudley (Katelin), Jacob Dudley; 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Mount Olivet. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.