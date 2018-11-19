Samuel Roy Rogers August 31, 1966 - November 16, 2018

Samuel "Sam" Roy Rogers 52, of Independence, Missouri passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital East, Lee Summit, MO. He was born August 31, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Idella "Nadine" & George Rogers. He graduated from Benton High School, Class of 1984, and worked at Western Auto and Auto Zone as a Parts Counter Manager for over 30 years. He served in the Army National Guard for seven 1/2 years. He enjoyed the "We Fest" festival in Detroit Lakes, MN, Classic Cars, and he loved his little tee cup Chihuahua, Thor. He was a member of the Sheffield Family Life Center Church. Sam was preceded in death by his father, George Rogers and brother, George Rogers. He is survived by wife, Donna Rogers of the home, mother, Idella "Nadine" Rogers, Independence, MO, daughters, Sandra (Zackery) Fairbanks, Independence, MO and Samantha (Kristen) Rogers, St. Joseph, MO, son, Jeffrey (Katie) Scotton, Sr., Maysville, MO, and step daughter, Tonya Comer, Independence, MO, grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. & Adelyn Scotton, Laycee, Dylan & Jaxson, and his brother, Paul Rogers, Independence, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Monday, November 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com