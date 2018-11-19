Clear

Samuel Roy Rogers August 31, 1966 - November 16, 2018

family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Monday, November 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 8:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Samuel "Sam" Roy Rogers 52, of Independence, Missouri passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital East, Lee Summit, MO. He was born August 31, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Idella "Nadine" & George Rogers. He graduated from Benton High School, Class of 1984, and worked at Western Auto and Auto Zone as a Parts Counter Manager for over 30 years. He served in the Army National Guard for seven 1/2 years. He enjoyed the "We Fest" festival in Detroit Lakes, MN, Classic Cars, and he loved his little tee cup Chihuahua, Thor. He was a member of the Sheffield Family Life Center Church. Sam was preceded in death by his father, George Rogers and brother, George Rogers. He is survived by wife, Donna Rogers of the home, mother, Idella "Nadine" Rogers, Independence, MO, daughters, Sandra (Zackery) Fairbanks, Independence, MO and Samantha (Kristen) Rogers, St. Joseph, MO, son, Jeffrey (Katie) Scotton, Sr., Maysville, MO, and step daughter, Tonya Comer, Independence, MO, grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. & Adelyn Scotton, Laycee, Dylan & Jaxson, and his brother, Paul Rogers, Independence, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Monday, November 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events