Samuel "Sam" E. Cluck, 79

Visitation: Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Service: Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 8:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Samuel "Sam" E. Cluck, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

Sam was born on August 2, 1940 in Troy, Kansas to the late Harrison and Lucille (Bird) Cluck. He was a 1958 graduate of Central High School.

Mr. Cluck worked as a controller for Melvin Ketters, CPA, Provident Savings and Loans, Pand S Auto Action and M.A.D.E. Auto Action before retiring.

Sam was a member of Copeland Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, camping and talking as he never knew a stranger, but above all were his three granddaughters.

Sam married Janice Frederick on January 19, 1962 and recently celebrated their fifty-eighth wedding anniversary. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include sons, Jeffrey (Davona) Cluck, Kevin (Peggy) Cluck; beloved dog, Gabbie; three granddaughters, Hollie Norton (Kolter), Kristyn Cluck (Adam McCarthy) and Andrea Cluck (Joey Adams), three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Cluck and Mabel "Dollie" Cluck.

Services 11:00 AM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 12:00 PM Tuesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph, MO.

