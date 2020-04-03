Clear
Sandra Diane Beattie, 72

Private family services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sandra Diane Beattie, 72 of Gower, MO passed away April 2, 2020.

She was born on December 22, 1947 to James Robert and Leola Mae (Bechtelheimer) Wood in White Salmon, Washington. She grew up in Trout Lake, Washington. Sandra moved to Colorado where she met her husband Ralph Franklin Beattie. They were married on October 14, 1964. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Ralph passed away September 5, 2011.

Sandra enjoyed baking and loved being a homemaker. In later years she became an avid sports fan, cheering on the KC Royals, the KC Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks.

She had 7 sisters and 4 brothers.

Sandra is survived by her children Dawn Ann Beattie and husband Don Easy, Los Angeles, CA, Darrel Beattie and wife Tracy, Livingston, MT, Sam Beattie and wife Sherry, Kingman, AZ and Bert Beattie and wife Johna, Gower, MO; grandchildren Bo Moore, Marcus Mugford, Sarah Tramp, Audrey Tramp, Drew Beattie, Lauren Castellaw, Harper Beattie, Shayne Utter, Kaysha Roberts, Shanea Wilmot, Corissa Beattie, Preston Beattie, Guy Beattie, and Dakota Beattie; and 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

