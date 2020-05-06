Sandra Jean Owens, 62, of St. Joseph, died May 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Center. Sandra was born November 14, 1957, in St. Joseph to William and Evelyn (Wellman) Owens.

Survivors include two sisters, Sharon Kay Walker (Bill), Cindy Hutchinson (Jim); nephew, Galen Rowlett; two nieces, Heather Stains, Amber Stains; great-nephew, Logan Powell; great niece, Ashton Powell; great-great niece, Jayde; great-great-nephew, Kingsley; caregiver, Amy Thompson; and other friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William Owens and Evelyn McMillin; and two roommates Mona Goodale and Penny Pickrel.

Sandra enjoyed George Strait and his music. She loved going riding, going to concerts, and going out to eat.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Sandra has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.