Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts, 64

Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts of Savannah, Missouri passed away Saturday, Oct. 16 , 2021 at her home. She was born in Maryville, Missouri on May 14, 1957 to Jack and Mary (Williamson) Hendrix. She married Robert Potts on August 25, 1979.

Sandra enjoyed being outdoors, watching the KC Chiefs and spending time with her family and friends. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1979 and North Andrew High School in 1975.

She is survived by her daughter Kristy (Hendrix) Green (Jeff); sister Jackie (Hendrix) McGuire; brothers Larry Hendrix (Millie) and David Hendrix; grandchildren Jessica Hill and Kaitlin Hill; life partner Curtis Wampler; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, Mo. Inurnment will be at Walnut Grove.