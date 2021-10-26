Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts, 64

Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts of Savannah, Missouri passed away Saturday, Oct. 16 , 2021 at her home.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:35 PM

Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts of Savannah, Missouri passed away Saturday, Oct. 16 , 2021 at her home. She was born in Maryville, Missouri on May 14, 1957 to Jack and Mary (Williamson) Hendrix. She married Robert Potts on August 25, 1979.

Sandra enjoyed being outdoors, watching the KC Chiefs and spending time with her family and friends. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1979 and North Andrew High School in 1975.

She is survived by her daughter Kristy (Hendrix) Green (Jeff); sister Jackie (Hendrix) McGuire; brothers Larry Hendrix (Millie) and David Hendrix; grandchildren Jessica Hill and Kaitlin Hill; life partner Curtis Wampler; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, Mo. Inurnment will be at Walnut Grove.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories