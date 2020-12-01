Sandra Lee Downs, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born March 26, 1972 in Savannah, Missouri to William and Elizabeth (Martin) Best.

Sandra married Charles Edward Downs; he preceded her in death.

She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include children, Jodie, William, Rachel, and Jaden Downs; grandchildren, Cash, Covie, Matthew, Zeppelin, Salem and Rowen; brother, Jerry Best; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.