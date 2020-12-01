Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sandra Lee Downs, 48

Sandra Lee Downs 1972-2020 Sandra Lee Downs, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Sandra Lee Downs, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
She was born March 26, 1972 in Savannah, Missouri to William and Elizabeth (Martin) Best.
Sandra married Charles Edward Downs; he preceded her in death.
She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include children, Jodie, William, Rachel, and Jaden Downs; grandchildren, Cash, Covie, Matthew, Zeppelin, Salem and Rowen; brother, Jerry Best; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories