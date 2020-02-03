Sandra Lynette Wilson
1950-2020
Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 to be with the Lord.
She was born October 6, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sandy was the director of Cosmetology at Vatterott College for 15 years and retired as a loving grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Lola Castle.
Survivors include her husband, Stan Wilson; son, Matt Wilson (Carrie), Travis Wilson (Mandi); daughter, Angie (Mark); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Castle (Linda)
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The National Kidney Foundation.
