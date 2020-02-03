Clear

Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sandra Lynette Wilson
1950-2020

Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 to be with the Lord.
She was born October 6, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sandy was the director of Cosmetology at Vatterott College for 15 years and retired as a loving grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Lola Castle.
Survivors include her husband, Stan Wilson; son, Matt Wilson (Carrie), Travis Wilson (Mandi); daughter, Angie (Mark); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Castle (Linda)
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The National Kidney Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Heading into Monday morning parts of southern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas will see a freezing drizzle develop leading to some minor accumulations of ice. Monday night into Tuesday the rest of the system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joesph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories