Obituary
Sandra Oxley, 68, Gardner, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center.
She was born April 23, 1950 in Princeton, WV to Thomas and Ruby (Rowland) Ferguson.
Sandra married Frederick M. Oxley; he survives of the home.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
