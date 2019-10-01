Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sandra Ruth “Sandy” Magee, 82

Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00PM - 3:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Service Friday, October 11, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sandra “Sandy” Magee
1937-2019

Sandra Ruth “Sandy” Magee, 82, went to be with the Lord, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Living, St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was born in Dunkerton, Iowa on February 11, 1937 to Russell and Ruby Rudolph.
Sandra was a 1955 graduate of Dunkerton High School. On December 8, 1956, she married David Magee. Sandra was a loving mother and homemaker and in 1987, she joined David at his business, the Magee Kirby Company as his book keeper. They were also avid boaters and served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 35 years.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, David Magee; brother, Russell Paul Rudolph; Children, Paula (Kevin) Williams, Pamela (Wesley) Parker, Scott (Jan) Magee, Shirley (Bryan) Sisk, Connie Magee; Grandchildren, Lauren (Bobby) Caivano, Kirk (Sarah) Williams, Seth (Sara) Parker, Kinsey (Christopher) Redmond, Benjamin Parker, Gabriel (Dana) Magee, Sydney (Collin ) Hall, Abigail Sisk, Allison Sisk; and ten great grandchildren.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 93°
** A Tornado Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Worth, counties from Tuesday afternoon through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events