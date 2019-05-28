Clear
Sandra "Sandy" Mae Lawrence 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memorial Service Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, May 30, 2019 2:00 PM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Sandra "Sandy"'s Obituary
Sandra Mae Lawrence 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 12, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Virginia & Lovell Chilcoat. She attended Lafayette high school and was a homemaker and a cosmetologist at Osco Drugs for many years. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, crafts of all kinds, making jewelry, she was a seamstress, and also enjoyed going to the boat and playing cards. She was always there for everybody, and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary "Jim" Lee Lawrence, brothers, Danny, Harold and James "Perry " Chilcoat, She is survived by daughter, Tammy (Michael) Tullis, St. Joseph, MO, son, Marty (Cheri) Lawrence, three grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Callahan, Andrew Tullis, and Austen Lawrence, great grandchildren, Mason, Haylen, brothers, Lonnie (Kelly) Chilcoat, and Steve (Rose) Chilcoat, sisters, Loretta (Danny) Fisher, Helen Linder, and Laura (Josh) Stines, sister in laws, Vicky Chilcoat, Joyce Meeks, Barb Chilcoat, and Carol (Bob) Vetter, step mother, Edna Chilcoat of St. Joseph step sister, Sandy (Pat) Wolf, step brothers, Mike (Barb) Young, and Paul (Terry) Young, Austen's mother Kelly Stahlin, 28 nieces and nephews numerous great nieces and nephews, and her baby cat Shadow. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday, memorial services following Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

