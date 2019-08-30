Clear
Posted: Aug 30, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sandra S. Brooks
1956-2019

Sandra Sue Brooks, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1956 to Robert and Barbara Dunn in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sandra married Steven Brooks on January 20, 1978. He survives of the home.
She worked in customer service for the City of St. Joseph for 25 years and retired in 2018.
Sandra was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, and she supported her children through all their endeavors throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Additional Survivors; her sons, Mark Brooks (Jamie), Jeffrey Brooks (Megan); mother, Barbara Dunn; her brother, Bruce Dunn, and two grandchildren; Emma and Katelyn Brooks.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s.
