Sara Lou Phillips, 80

No services are scheduled at this time.

Sara Lou Phillips, 80, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born September 26, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Myrtle (Smith) Phillips and brother, Howard Phillips.
Survivors include her lifelong friend, June Hatfield.
Miss Phillips was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

