Sara "Sudie" Katherine Peck 80, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Tuesday January 22, 2019 in Wathena, KS. She was born September 10, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Elva & Virgil Gann. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1957, and worked at Interserv as a Secretary. Sudie was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Lois Burnett, and Dorothy Burnett. Survivors include: sons, David (Lynn) Baldwin, Kansas City, MO, and Chris Osborn, Lakewood, CO, and daughters, Laura (Lloyd) Graham, Saint Joseph, MO, and Dana Peck of Kansas City, MO, 7 seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters: Judy Irene Goben, Glenrose Seward , Elizabeth McVicker all of St. Joseph, and Betty Hovey of California, brothers, Dale Gann, and Robert Gann both of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Monday, January 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Judes Childrens hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com