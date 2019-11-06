Obituary

Sarah E. “Betty” (Cornell) Waugh

1928-2019

Sarah E. “Betty” (Cornell) Waugh, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away quietly Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Independence, Missouri.

She was born September 2, 1928 in Albany, Missouri.

Sarah married Charles Waugh June 8, 1947. He preceded her in death September 9, 2005. Sarah and Charles lived in several countries around the world.

She was a Girl Scout leader and trainer, Neighborhood Chairman in Japan and England, Red Cross volunteer, taught adult education in Bloomington, IL, PTA volunteer and secretary in Japan, President of Northwest Genealogy Society, Cub Scout leader, supporter of Habitat for Humanity and Outreach International, volunteer worker at Second Seasons, Deacon and Elder of Community of Christ.

Sarah was a founding member of WWII National Museum in New Orleans, member and President of Officers Wives Club, first female member of Eastside Rotary, St. Joseph.

She was a life-long reader and learner, worldwide traveler, pet lover and supporter, gardener, seamstress and played the cornet and piano.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Gladys (Hoyt) Cornell.

Survivors include children, Linda Thatcher (Lynn), Susan Oxley, Richard Waugh (Therese), Laura Waugh; grandchildren, Marie, Christie, Katie, Lizzy, Susan, Phillip and Mark; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Sue Payne.

Graveside Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Community of Christ Church, 415 N. 17th St. Joseph, Missouri 64501. Reception following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Community of Christ Church, DAV or the Audubon Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.