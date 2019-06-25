Sarah Elizabeth Sullivan (Jobe), 80, of Cameron, Missouri

Obituary

Sarah E. Sullivan

1939-2019

Sarah E. Sullivan, 80, of Cameron, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 22nd following a long battle with multiple health issues. Sarah was born on February 24, 1939 in Eldon, Missouri to parents Vernon and Dorothy (Greene) Jobe. Her father was a heavy machine operator in the construction business and helped build Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1954 where Sarah attended Longfellow School.

Sarah was preceded in death by both parents; Richard E. Sullivan, her husband of 39 years; son, Sean Sullivan; grandson, Bradley Ahart; brother, Billy; sisters Patricia, Joyce, and Neleta and son-in-law, Donald Rindom.

Sarah worked for Gilmour Manufacturing in Excelsior Springs, MO, before retiring. Sarah moved to Cameron in 2003 and worked at the Community Action Partnership in Cameron. Sarah lived for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many family and friends. Sarah was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, friend, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Known to them all as Grandma Sul.

She is survived by 2 sons, Michael Sullivan, Jonesboro, LA and Patrick Sullivan, Pleasant Valley, MO; daughters, Jacklyn Rindom, Cowgill, MO, Teresa (Robert) Millsap, Sunrise Beach, MO, Stephanie Sullivan (Rich Avila), Lincoln, NE, Shirley Williams, Overland Park, KS and Erin (Liberty) Olson, Portland, OR; brother, Richard Jobe, Independence, MO; sister, Barbara Knight, Maricopa, AZ: 15 grandchildren, Melisa Minor, Casey Rindom, Carter Douglas, Garrett Lackey, Kyle Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Richard Carr, Sarah Allshouse, Amanda Carr, Kelsey Reynolds, Zachary Wheeler, Taylor Wheeler, Rowan Olson, Jeff Caudron and Kevin Caudron; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Inurnment at a later date at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Please consider a donation in Sarah’s memory to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association