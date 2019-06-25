Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sarah Elizabeth Sullivan (Jobe), 80, of Cameron, Missouri

Visitation: 6:00-8:00PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Inurnment at a later date at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sarah E. Sullivan
1939-2019

Sarah E. Sullivan, 80, of Cameron, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 22nd following a long battle with multiple health issues. Sarah was born on February 24, 1939 in Eldon, Missouri to parents Vernon and Dorothy (Greene) Jobe. Her father was a heavy machine operator in the construction business and helped build Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1954 where Sarah attended Longfellow School.
Sarah was preceded in death by both parents; Richard E. Sullivan, her husband of 39 years; son, Sean Sullivan; grandson, Bradley Ahart; brother, Billy; sisters Patricia, Joyce, and Neleta and son-in-law, Donald Rindom.
Sarah worked for Gilmour Manufacturing in Excelsior Springs, MO, before retiring. Sarah moved to Cameron in 2003 and worked at the Community Action Partnership in Cameron. Sarah lived for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many family and friends. Sarah was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, friend, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Known to them all as Grandma Sul.
She is survived by 2 sons, Michael Sullivan, Jonesboro, LA and Patrick Sullivan, Pleasant Valley, MO; daughters, Jacklyn Rindom, Cowgill, MO, Teresa (Robert) Millsap, Sunrise Beach, MO, Stephanie Sullivan (Rich Avila), Lincoln, NE, Shirley Williams, Overland Park, KS and Erin (Liberty) Olson, Portland, OR; brother, Richard Jobe, Independence, MO; sister, Barbara Knight, Maricopa, AZ: 15 grandchildren, Melisa Minor, Casey Rindom, Carter Douglas, Garrett Lackey, Kyle Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Richard Carr, Sarah Allshouse, Amanda Carr, Kelsey Reynolds, Zachary Wheeler, Taylor Wheeler, Rowan Olson, Jeff Caudron and Kevin Caudron; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation: 6:00-8:00PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Inurnment at a later date at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Please consider a donation in Sarah’s memory to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events