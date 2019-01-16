Obituary for Sarah Jane Fiser

Sarah Jane Fiser, 37, of Platte City, MO, died at home, surrounded by family, on January 12, 2019. Sarah was born February 8, 1981 in Kansas City, MO to Billy Joe (Jr.) and Mary Jane (Roth) Fiser. She was a 1999 graduate of West Platte High School, and worked at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, KS for 14 years. Sarah enjoyed reading and participating in book clubs, as well as watching movies. She was also interested in astrology and learning about the moon and stars. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her nephews. Sarah is survived by her loving companion of four years, Brett Jacobs; her parents; her brother Clinton J. (Samantha A.) Fiser of Platte City, MO; her nephews Clinton James Fiser II and Colton Daniel Fiser; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Following cremation, a Celebration of Sarah’s Life will be held from 3pm to 6pm on Friday, January 25 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.