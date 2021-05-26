Clear
Saundra J. Moutray, 81

Saundra J. Moutray, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away April 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Posted: May 26, 2021

She worked for Lafayette High School, and the Belt Bowl for over 25 years. Her hobbies included bowling, going on summer trips with her sister, drinking Busch Beer on her deck, collecting owls and spending time with her great grandchildren.

Saundra was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and brother.

Survivors include her daughter Charisse, son Darren, 2 grandchildren Randy and Kelsee, 3 great grandchildren Azealynn, Conner and Knox, sister Wanda Lee, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Moutray has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time. Online condolences and her obituary may be found at heatonbowmansmith.com.

