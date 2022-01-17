Savannah Kay Domann 26, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Friday, January 21, 2022 at Word of Life Church, Wes Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Benton High School Volleyball Scholarship Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Savannah Kay Domann 26, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:11 PM
Related Content
- Savannah Kay Domann, 26
- Donna Kay Bye, 70 of Savannah, MO
- Colleen Kay Morris, 82, Savannah, Missouri
- Sharon Kay Curren 73, of Savannah, Missouri
- Dianne Kay Phillips, 75, of Savannah, Missouri,
- Linda Kay (Townsend) Ballou 77, of Savannah Missouri
- Colleen Kay Morris 1936-2018
- Donna Kay Riggs, 58
- Susan Kay Phair, 75
- Portia Kay Cortner, 73
Scroll for more content...