Scott A. Davis April 18, 1979 - December 14, 2018

Wathena, Kansas Scott Davis, 39, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Scott was born on April 18, 1979 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William “Bill” & Ida (Kerns) Davis.

Scott worked for DCSW in Elwood, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors: mother, Ida Davis

Siblings, Cathy Lutz (Brad)

Christine Prawitz (Steve)

Sharon Davis (Ron Kimsey)

Bill Duncan

William “Billy” Davis (Chris)

Nieces & nephews

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5-7 Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday.

There is no scheduled service.

Burial: 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas

Memorials: DCSW

www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Family Gathering

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home

310 Fremont St.

Wathena, Kansas 66090