Scott Allgaier, 57

Scott Allgaier, 57, Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sunday March 14, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 10:49 AM

Scott Allgaier, 57, Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sunday March 14, 2021.

Scott was born April 28, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO to the late Howard and Florita (Reardon) Allgaier.

Scott married Alisa (Blake) Allgaier in St. Joseph, MO on February 24, 1990.

He was a loving and compassionate husband, father, and brother. Scott was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish whenever possible.

Survivors include wife; Alisa, sons; Nate and Zack, daughter; Annie, brother; Craig.

The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

A parish rosary will be recited at 11:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow the mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis House of Bread or the American Diabetes Association.

