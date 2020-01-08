Scott Butner

1968-2020

Scott Butner, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Scott was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1986. He was a gifted athlete and excelled in football at the High School and College level.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years at the V.F.W. while he lived in Alabama.

Scott loved his Chiefs, Alabama and his dog Casey. He loved people and never knew a stranger.

Survivors include parents, Ann Bosch (Steve), Dan Butner (Ramona); sister, Danielle Flowers (Conn); brothers, Mark Butner, Lyle Shaver; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donatons to The V.F.W. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.