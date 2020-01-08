Clear

Scott Butner, 51

Visitation: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Inurnment: to be held at a later date.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Scott Butner
1968-2020

Scott Butner, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Scott was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1986. He was a gifted athlete and excelled in football at the High School and College level.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years at the V.F.W. while he lived in Alabama.
Scott loved his Chiefs, Alabama and his dog Casey. He loved people and never knew a stranger.
Survivors include parents, Ann Bosch (Steve), Dan Butner (Ramona); sister, Danielle Flowers (Conn); brothers, Mark Butner, Lyle Shaver; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donatons to The V.F.W. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 18°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories