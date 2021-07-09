Scott Edward Hadorn, 38, of St. Joseph, MO, died suddenly June 16, 2021. Scott was born November 10, 1982 in St. Joseph to Steven E. and Regina (Hawkins) Hadorn.

Scott worked most of his life and was co-owner of the family business Seeburg Muffler. He also built custom cabinets alongside his father.

Survivors include his parent Steven and Regina Hadorn; fiance' Margaret Johnson; son Aiden Hadorn; daugher Amaya; two stepsons Jeramia and Logan; sisters, Jessica (Keith) Schmitz, Tracy (Ryan) Anderson, Joni (Andrew) Ignatenko; nieces, Kaylea Anderson, Emma Ignatenko; nephews, Renley Anderson and "his buddy" Hayden Ignatenko.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Steve and Joanne Hadorn, Willie and Lois Hawkins, and uncle Larry Hawkins.

Scott had many talents, he could do anything he put his mind to. He was his father's son. He was helpful to everyone, especially family and friends. He was caring, smart, funny, and loved by so many. He was a great father, son, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.