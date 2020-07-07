Clear

Scott Hamby, 49

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 1:49 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Scott Hamby, 49, of Smithville, MO, formerly of Flint, MI passed away, July 1, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1971 to John Henry and Freda Louise Hamby in Flint, Michigan. Scott grew up in Flint and graduated from Powers High School in Flint. He then attended the University of Arizona.

Scott worked for General Motors in Michigan and transferred to General Motors in Kansas City in 2009.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Michelle Hamby, and niece and nephew, Stephanie and Patrick Hamby.

Scott is survived by his wife, India; parents, John and Freda Hamby; siblings, Jeff (Helen) Hamby, Kassie (Dan) Siddons, Stacy (Kevin) Hightower, Sara Douglas, and Robbie (Melissa) Hamby; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

No services will be held.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

