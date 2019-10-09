Scott's Obituary

Scott Michael Babcock 55 of Savannah, MO, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 peacefully at home.

He was born July 8, 1964 in St. Joseph MO, to Allie and Ruth Babcock

Scott worked at Altec Industries as a welder.

He was preceded in death by brother; John and father; Allie Babcock.

Mr. Babcock is survived by his Companion; Michelle Corey, Mother; Ruth Babcock, brothers; Tim and Paul Babcock, sister; Susan Rich, Children; Kylee and Kenny Babcock and his Bulldog "Meat"

The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.