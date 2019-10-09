Clear

Scott Michael Babcock 55 of Savannah, MO

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Thursday, October 10, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery Private Service 2600 Lovers Lane St. Joseph, Missouri 64506 A Private Interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Scott's Obituary
Scott Michael Babcock 55 of Savannah, MO, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 peacefully at home.
He was born July 8, 1964 in St. Joseph MO, to Allie and Ruth Babcock
Scott worked at Altec Industries as a welder.
He was preceded in death by brother; John and father; Allie Babcock.
Mr. Babcock is survived by his Companion; Michelle Corey, Mother; Ruth Babcock, brothers; Tim and Paul Babcock, sister; Susan Rich, Children; Kylee and Kenny Babcock and his Bulldog "Meat"
The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

