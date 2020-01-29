Clear

Scott Thompson, 37

Service: Monday, February 3rd, 2020 6:30 PM @ First Baptist Church of Platte City. 214 Ferrel Street, Platte City, MO 64079. ■ Visitation: Monday, February 3rd, 2020. Following the Service until 8:30 PM @ First Baptist Church of Platte City.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Scott Thompson, 37, of Platte City, MO passed away, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

He was born on February 3, 1982 to Charles Edward and Janice Kay (Ball) Thompson. Scott grew up in Platte City where he attended school.

Scott worked at Westfall GMC in Kansas City, MO. He loved remote control cars and building them with his nephew. Scott also enjoyed circle track and drag strip racing.

Scott was a member of the First Baptist Church in Platte City.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Vivian Briley Thompson; parents Charlie and Janice Thompson; sister, Stacie Thompson; nephew, Dalton Wells; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 3rd at First Baptist Church of Platte City with visitation following the service until 8:30 p.m.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

